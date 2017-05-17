Washington driver killed in collision with passenger train

Camas, Wash. – A woman was killed following a collision with an Amtrack passenger train east of Vancouver, Washington.
The Camas Police Department said around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a small car carrying two people was traveling on a private driveway that is intersected by a railroad at SW 5th Avenue.
The crossing is not secured and there are only stop signs, no lights or gates.
An Amtrack train carrying 80 people to its next stop in Vancouver hit the car as it crossed the tracks.
Police said the driver, 34-year-old Vancouver resident Maria G. Gonzales Torres, died at the scene.
Gonzales Torres’ passenger, identified as her 14-year-old son, was taken to the hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.
Nobody on the train was injured.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.