Washington Football Team changes name to Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (NBC) – The Washington Commanders will take the football field near the nation’s capital this fall, team officials said on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday, ending an 18-month name search.

The team will keep its traditional burgundy and gold uniforms and hope this new title can boost interest in the once-proud franchise that has posted just five winning seasons this century.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning club had long been criticized for using an offensive name, which mocked Native Americans, before finally dropping it in July 2020.

From that point on and until Wednesday’s announcement on “Today”, the squad had been known simply as the Washington Football Team.

Other names that had been under final consideration included the Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Red Hogs, Red Wolves, or Defenders before Commanders was announced on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s announcement offered the franchise a rare chance to focus conversation on something other than losing football and scandal.

The NFL in July fined the team $10 million due to the club’s “highly unprofessional” workplace that exposed employees, particularly women, to intimidation and sexual harassment.

The league pushed team owner Dan Snyder to a lesser role within the organization.