Washington Gov. Jay Inslee drops bid for president

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Inslee made the announcement Wednesday night on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

The governor had centered his presidential campaign around climate change but did not meet the polling requirements to participate in CNN’s upcoming town hall on the issue.

Additionally, Inslee had yet to reach two percent in four qualifying polls. This likely would have kept him from appearing at the third Democratic debate in September.

Inslee is the third major candidate to exit the race following Representative Eric Swalwell of California and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

