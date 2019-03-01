Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces presidential bid

SEATTLE, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Inslee debuted his candidacy with a speech at a Seattle solar business. And that location was no accident as Inslee made climate change the primary focus of his announcement speech.
He said reversing climate change should be America’s top priority and calls it the most pressing danger to the nation’s health and economy.
“I am announcing today, I am a candidate to become the next President of the United States,” he said. “I do so because this is truly our moment, it is our moment to solve America’s most daunting challenge and make it the first, foremost, and paramount duty of the United States. And that is to defeat climate change. This is our moment to put the greatest threat to our existence, to our economy, to our health at the very top of the nation’s agenda.”
The 68-year old Inslee is in his second term as Washington governor. Before that, he served in the House of Representatives.
He becomes the 11th major Democrat to announce a bid or file paperwork for the 2020 presidential race.