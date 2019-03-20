Washington State deputy killed in the line of duty

KITTITAS, Wash. (KOMO) – In Washington State, a Kittitas County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
It all began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle related to a driving complaint, but the driver failed to stop and a police chase ensued.
When the suspect came to the end of one street, he exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with a Kittitas sheriff’s deputy and a Kittitas police officer.
The deputy was fatally hit. The police officer was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is not known.
The suspect was also shot and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.