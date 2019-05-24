Washington State man posts suicide prevention signs around town

Sometimes you have to dig deep and be bold. That’s what dad Colby Wallace hopes to do in his Queen Anne neighborhood.
A few weeks ago he started posting signs along the sidewalks near his daughters’ elementary school.
The messages are simple: “You are worthy of love.” The message behind the message: “Don’t give up.”
It’s a non-profit that started in Oregon and it’s spreading to neighborhoods all around the world hoping to inspire hope, according to its website.
Colby said his goal is to get people talking about mental health. He’s especially concerned about suicides among young people.
Colby explained, “As a parent, you feel really helpless when you hear these stories that this is happening, this is happening a lot but nobody wants to talk about it.”
You may be thinking it’s a big topic for such a tiny audience. But the words are on not lost on the little ones.
Zoe Wallace is 6-years-old. She said, “If you give up you will always not be good at something.”
Colby said, “It’s definitely resonating with people.”
Even other parents seem to appreciate the notion. Deejay Alook said, “What’s wrong with having a positive message in general, right? I mean, I think we need more of it.”
Lately, Colby said some of the signs have been vandalized. That’s why neighbors, like Penny Scordas, are hosting them in their own front yards. She said, “I can’t think of anything that’s better than ‘you matter.’”
We spotted more signs sprouting up just a few miles away. “It’s contagious, hopefully,” Colby said. “I don’t know where this thing ends.”
Sometimes you have to dig deep and be bold. “This is what we are gonna do,” Colby said.
May is Mental Health Awareness month. If you or someone you love is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.