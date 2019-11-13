Washington State University fraternity death under investigation

PULLMAN, Wash. (KHQ) – Authorities in Washington State are investigating the death of a Washington State University student.
According to local police, a crew was dispatched to the Alpha Tau Omega house Tuesday morning.
When they arrived they found a 19-year-old who appeared unconscious and not breathing.
Other fraternity members had been performing CPR until medics arrived
Medics said the man was deceased.
Officials say this doesn’t appear to be a hazing incident, but it may be alcohol-related.
However, they caution there is still an active investigation underway . . .
Jake Opgenorth with the Pullman Police Department said, “We don’t have any reason to believe this was a hazing incident. But like I said, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t look at that as a potential just because everything we have been hearing in the news. And, it does happen.”
In a statement, Washington State University expressed their condolences and said the WSU Greek system has suspended all social events for the rest of the semester.