Washington State University fraternity death under investigation

PULLMAN, Wash. (KHQ) – Authorities in Washington State are investigating the death of a Washington State University student.

According to local police, a crew was dispatched to the Alpha Tau Omega house Tuesday morning.

When they arrived they found a 19-year-old who appeared unconscious and not breathing.

Other fraternity members had been performing CPR until medics arrived

Medics said the man was deceased.

Officials say this doesn’t appear to be a hazing incident, but it may be alcohol-related.

However, they caution there is still an active investigation underway . . .

Jake Opgenorth with the Pullman Police Department said, “We don’t have any reason to believe this was a hazing incident. But like I said, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t look at that as a potential just because everything we have been hearing in the news. And, it does happen.”

In a statement, Washington State University expressed their condolences and said the WSU Greek system has suspended all social events for the rest of the semester.

