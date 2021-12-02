WATCH: Biden announces new plans to fight COVID

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 2, 2021

Watch as President Biden delivers remarks on new measures to combat COVID-19 and the Omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.

