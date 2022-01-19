WATCH: Biden holds press conference to mark first year as president

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 19, 2022

Watch live coverage as President Biden holds a press conference as he marks his first year in office.

» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC

» Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: