WATCH: Biden holds press conference with Japanese prime minister

It’s the president’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since taking office, and recent aggressions by China will one of many talking points.
The choice to host Japan as the first world leader of the Biden White House is significant in itself as the president keeps emphasizing our competitive relationship with China.
Domestic crises hang over the visit in the wake of yet another mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.
Following limited executive actions last week, the White House again urging Congress to pass universal background checks and ban “weapons of war.”
The coronavirus pandemic topped the agenda with Japan’s prime minister as both nations race to head off rising case counts with vaccines and as Japan prepares to host the Summer Olympics, amid questions over safety.
The two leaders also focused on tensions with China and North Korea with the White House calling stability and security in the region a vital priority.
President Biden is set to host South Korea’s president in-person next month, further signaling his commitment to shore up alliances in the region.