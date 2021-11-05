Watch: Colin Powell funeral service Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 5, 2021 0 Min Read Last Updated:November 5, 2021 Watch as former Secretary of State Colin Powell is remembered in a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC »Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Colin Powell Newsroom Staff November 5, 2021 Previous Article Cheap, potent meth is pouring in from Mexico. Is it making Oregon’s homeless crisis worse?