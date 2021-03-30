WATCH: Day 2 of Derek Chauvin’s trial

One witness said what he had seen drove him to call the police about the police.
Tuesday, it was a bit quieter outside the Hennepin County courthouse. But, inside, it seems to be another tense and, at times, emotional day of testimony in day two in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder in the death of George Floyd, seen in a cell phone video with his knee across the neck of Floyd for around nine minutes.
Tuesday, one of the witnesses the day that Floyd died was back on the stand and talking about what happened and his response calling police.
A prosecutor asked the witness, “At some point did you make a 911 call?”
The witness, Donald Williams, replied, “That is correct. I did call police on the police.”
“Why did you do that?”
“Because I believed I witnessed a murder,” Williams said.
Williams was emotional as they played at 911 call in the courtroom.
Tuesday, we expect to testimony from a handful of people that was very close to George Floyd including, perhaps, his now 7-year-old daughter and the mother of his child.
It should be another riveting day in the courtroom in the beginning of what’s expected to be a trial lasting 3 to 4 weeks.