Watch: George Floyd memorial service

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – A memorial service honoring the life of George Floyd is set to begin this afternoon in Minneapolis.
Floyd’s coffin was wheeled into an auditorium Thursday morning on the North Central University campus in downtown Minneapolis.
The National Action Network says the Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.
Attendance at the funeral is expected to be limited due to coronavirus restrictions.
The university released a statement saying it was honored to have been asked to serve as the location of the service.
The statement says it is a Christian university that strives to be good citizens and good neighbors.
The event at the school is the first of four services that will end next Tuesday with Floyd’s funeral in his hometown of Houston, Texas.