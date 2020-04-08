Oregon K-12 in-person classes canceled until end of school year

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she’s shutting down in-person classes for K-12 schools in Oregon until the end of the school year.
On March 12, Brown announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she ordered the closure of all K-12 schools until April 1. On March 17, the governor extended the order through April 28.
At the time, she said, “I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly. This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon, otherwise we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease.”
On April 8, Brown announced she’s made the decision to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.
All high school seniors who were on track to graduate before the statewide school closure will receive a passing grade on their courses. For students without passing grades, Brown encouraged districts to work with them to make sure they have a chance to graduate.
Secondary institutions like colleges and universities will be required to continue using online learning tools throughout the end of the current term.
Summer schools will reportedly be a district by district decision.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.