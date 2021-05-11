WATCH: Governor Brown discusses Oregon’s response to COVID-19

On Tuesday, Brown said when 70% of Oregonians over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, she’ll get rid of most of the coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. That means restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and other venues can reopen without capacity restrictions. The risk level tiers will also be effectively eliminated.
Individual counties could see restrictions lowered before the statewide vaccination metric is met as they see lower case numbers in the future.
As of May 11, 46.5% of Oregonians were vaccinated, according to state data.
Brown said we might be able to hit the 70% mark before the end of June.