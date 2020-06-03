Home
Watch: Governor Brown holds press conference on Phase 2 reopening

Watch: Governor Brown holds press conference on Phase 2 reopening

Health News Local News Politics Top Stories Video

SALEM, Ore. – At 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference about Phase 2 reopening of the state.

After 21 days in Phase 1, individual counties who meet certain requirements may be able to enter Phase 2 and further relax COVID-19 restrictions. This can include the reappearance of sports and the reopening of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar businesses. Larger gatherings will also be allowed.

Watch the video above this article for Governor Brown’s remarks.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »