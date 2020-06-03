Watch: Governor Brown holds press conference on Phase 2 reopening

SALEM, Ore. – At 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference about Phase 2 reopening of the state.
After 21 days in Phase 1, individual counties who meet certain requirements may be able to enter Phase 2 and further relax COVID-19 restrictions. This can include the reappearance of sports and the reopening of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar businesses. Larger gatherings will also be allowed.
