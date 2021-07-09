Home
WATCH: Governor Kate Brown announces ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ $1 million winner

Watch as Governor Kate Brown announces the $1 million winner of the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign in a live broadcast. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority, as well as the winner and their family.

Additional winners of state and county Take Your Shot, Oregon prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as winners are notified.

