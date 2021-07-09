Additional winners of state and county Take Your Shot, Oregon prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as winners are notified.
WATCH: Governor Kate Brown announces ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ $1 million winner
July 9, 2021
Watch as Governor Kate Brown announces the $1 million winner of the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign in a live broadcast. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority, as well as the winner and their family.
