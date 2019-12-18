WATCH: House votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Members of the House of Representatives gathered on the floor for what is expected to be a historic day. The House was gaveled into session at 9 a.m. local time.
House members are expected to debate and then vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Both articles of impeachment are expected to pass largely along partisan lines.
The vote Wednesday caps off a months-long investigation into the president’s actions surrounding a phone call with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
The probe ended with two charges against the president: abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Republicans attempted to slow things down by presenting a motion to adjourn the session.
If the vote lands along party lines, President Trump will be just the third president in American history to be impeached, joining President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton.