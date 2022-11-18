WATCH: Justice Dept. holds news conference in Trump probe Posted by Newsroom Staff November 18, 2022 Last Updated: November 18, 2022 Watch as Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks as the special counsel to oversee the Mar-A-Lago case is appointed, as well as the investigation into former President Trump’s role in the January 6 attack. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Tags: Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago Merrick Garland Previous Article Buffalo declares state of emergency, braces for ‘historic’ snowfall