WATCH: Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings Posted by Newsroom Staff March 22, 2022 Watch coverage as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Ketanji Brown Jackson scotus supreme court Newsroom Staff March 22, 2022 Previous Article Rogue Valley broadcast legend Leon Hunsaker passes away