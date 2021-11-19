WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse found ‘not guilty’ on all counts

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 19, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 19, 2021

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha nearly 15 months ago.

Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests over the shooting days earlier of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting led to days of often violent protests in Kenosha and across the country.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3nxCQ6d

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: