Watch: N.C. bear breaks out of vehicle

(NBC News) – A North Carolina family found quite the surprise inside their minivan: a live bear.
The bear apparently opened the door to Nicole Minkin Lissenden’s unlocked van and climbed in.
She said she closed the bear in the van without realizing he was there.
Lissenden said when she went back to her van later she realized the bear was inside.
Her automatic doors failed to open, so her husband unlocked the door for the bear to escape.
However, the bear found another way to get out by punching through the driver’s window and crawling through.
More: http://bit.ly/2D56Q41