WATCH: Nancy Brophy murder trial continues, stepson expected to take the stand | Day 8 morning session

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 14, 2022
Nancy Brophy is accused of shooting and killing her husband in June 2018. Her stepson is expected to take the stand today for the state. Nathaniel Stillwater sued Nancy Brophy in 2019 in civil court for the wrongful death of his father.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content