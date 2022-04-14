WATCH: Nancy Brophy murder trial continues, stepson expected to take the stand | Day 8 morning session Posted by Newsroom Staff April 14, 2022 Nancy Brophy is accused of shooting and killing her husband in June 2018. Her stepson is expected to take the stand today for the state. Nathaniel Stillwater sued Nancy Brophy in 2019 in civil court for the wrongful death of his father. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: crime Dan Brophy Nancy Brophy Newsroom Staff April 14, 2022 Previous Article Medford officer-involved shooting justified, grand jury says Next Article Pfizer releases study on vax boosters for 5-11 year olds