WATCH: New York A.G. announces lawsuit against former President Trump Posted by Newsroom Staff September 21, 2022 Last Updated: September 21, 2022 Watch coverage as New York Attorney General Letitia James announces a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his three adult children, alleging business fraud. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Tags: Former President Donald Trump new york city Politics Previous Article Crater High School Classes Canceled due to structural deficiency on campus