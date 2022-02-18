WATCH: President Biden gives an update on our continued efforts in Ukraine Posted by Newsroom Staff February 18, 2022 President Biden gives an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Joe Biden president biden Russia Ukraine Newsroom Staff February 18, 2022 Previous Article Classified White House records taken by Trump, National Archives confirms