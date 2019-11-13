WATCH: President Trump public impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The highly anticipated, and highly controversial, public impeachment hearings have opened on Capitol Hill.
Two seasoned diplomats are the first witnesses in the investigation into whether President Trump withheld millions in aid and a meeting at the White House with Ukraine’s president in exchange for the country investigating a political rival.
As expected, it has been a contentious opening to the public hearings.
Democrats are challenging the president, Republicans are questioning the process. It’s a historic investigation happening for just the fourth time in our nation’s history.
The opening gavel echoed across the country and the world for a call to order in an impeachment process that at times has seemed anything but orderly.
For eight weeks, law makers have asked questions behind closed doors. Wednesday morning, those doors swung open.
Democrat and Intelligence Committee Chairman Representative Adam Schiff said, “Whether President Trump sought to condition official acts such as a White House meeting or U.S. military assistance on Ukraine’s willingness to assist with two political investigations that would help his re-election campaign.”
Republicans continue to challenge the move and the entire process.
Republican Representative Devin Nunes, part of the Intelligence Committee, said, “Anyone familiar with the Democrats scorched earth war against President Trump would not be surprised to see all the typical signs this is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign.”
The first witnesses are Bill Taylor — America’s top diplomat in Ukraine — and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary heavily involved in crafting policy between the countries.
Kens stated, “Today, I appear before you once again under subpoena as a fact witness ready to answer all of your questions about the events and developments examined in this inquiry”
Their testimony and this public phase is a new and critical stage in this historic investigation.