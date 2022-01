The three men convicted in the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced today in a Georgia courtroom.

Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was given a lesser sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

