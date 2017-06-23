Watch: SpaceX set to launch, land recycled rocket

Titusville, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch a satellite into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The private corporation originally planned to launch the BulgariaSat-1 satellite on June 19, but weather conditions were not favorable.
The backup two-hour launch opportunity is on June 23 at 11:10 PST. If the launch opportunity fails, the launch will be re-scheduled for June 24.
SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket launching BulgariaSat-1 on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The first stage was previously used to launch the Iridium-1 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.