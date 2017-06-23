Home
Watch: SpaceX set to launch, land recycled rocket

Watch: SpaceX set to launch, land recycled rocket

News Technology Top Stories U.S. & World , , , , ,

Update: The SpaceX launch is now expected at about 12:10 p.m. PST.

Titusville, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch a satellite into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The private corporation originally planned to launch the BulgariaSat-1 satellite on June 19, but weather conditions were not favorable.

The backup two-hour launch opportunity is on June 23 at 11:10 PST. If the launch opportunity fails, the launch will be re-scheduled for June 24.

SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket launching BulgariaSat-1 on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The first stage was previously used to launch the Iridium-1 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics