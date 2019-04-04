WATCH: Teen who conspired in dad’s murder speaks in court

MEDFORD, Ore. – Earlier this week, NBC5 News was in court during the sentencing of a Medford teen who was found guilty of conspiring with her boyfriend and another friend to kill her father.
It’s a story that’s shocking to everyone who hears it. “He loved his girls above anything and I know his heart is breaking right now,” said Michelle Robinson, the victim’s girlfriend.
Back in October of 2017, 50-year-old Aaron Friar was beaten to death with a baseball bat. Police say his daughter Ellen Rose Friar, who was only 15-years-old at the time, planned the crime along with her boyfriend, Gavin Curtis Macfarlane, who was 19 at the time, and Russell Pierce Jones II, who was 22.
Nearly two years later, Macfarlane is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit murder. The case is still pending against Jones.
Ellen faced a judge for sentencing Tuesday.
She read a letter to the court in which she said she can’t erase the past, but has learned forgiveness from Jesus Christ.
“I’m not the same scared little girl I was over a year ago,” said Friar. “I’ve seen all different kinds of people and now see humanity from a new, compassionate perspective.”
Friar’s attorney says the teenager was manipulated by an older boyfriend and claims the girl endured years of emotional and sexual abuse from her father. But because the case didn’t go to trial, that was never proven in court.
“She’s an extremely intelligent, wonderful young woman… [she] made a mistake and I’m hoping she’s able to learn from that,” said her defense attorney, Alyssa Bartholomew.
But others like Aaron Friar’s girlfriend, Michelle Robinson, say there’s no excuse for what she did.
“From what I witnessed Aaron was a great dad. She could have thought of a million different things to do… running away included,” Robinson said.
Friar was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree. She will start her sentence in a juvenile facility until she’s 25, which the judge hopes will provide resources for her to reform her life.
Russell Pierce Jones II is scheduled to be back in court in late April, but his case is pending his fitness to proceed.