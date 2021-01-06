WATCH: Trump tells protesters to go home, still claims election was stolen

January 6, 2021WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After urging supporters Wednesday to march to the U.S. Capitol in protest of last year’s presidential election results, President Trump posted a video on Twitter calling on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home in peace, all while the president continues to say, without evidence, that the election was stolen.
Trump said the following:
“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this, where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us – from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”