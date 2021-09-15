Home
WATCH: U.S. gymnasts testify at Senate hearing on Larry Nassar investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Four gymnasts testified at a Senate judiciary hearing looking into the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols Arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning for the hearing.

They are just four of the hundreds of women and girls who have accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz were also set to testify.

Wray released a report recently saying the bureau failed to adequately investigate the claims originally made against Nassar.

In 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct against 10 women and is now serving up to 175 years in prison.

