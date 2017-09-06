Water in high demand ahead of Irma

Miami, Fla. (WTLV) – Empty shelves are becoming the norm for stores across Florida as people prepare for Hurricane Irma. Most stores are out of bottled water, but people are being reminded to check back as they await more shipments.
Many people who are “preparing for the worst case scenario” say they are taking this more seriously after experiencing Hurricane Matthew last year and seeing the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Denise Lewis loaded up on paper plates, towels and silverware Tuesday. She works for a local nursing home and knows how seniors in Houston had to be rescued in dire circumstances.
“It makes us nervous,” Lewis said. “Senior homes were flooded up to four or five feet I’ve heard, if we encounter that, we have a great team at our facility, we will get through this hurricane like we’ve gotten through everything else.”
She says she does not plan on evacuating
“That’s the commitment we made, I love our residents and I wouldn’t leave them for anything in the world,” Lewis said.
