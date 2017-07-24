Water shortage in Gold Hill

Gold Hill, Ore. – Gold Hill city officials are asking residents to begin restricting all water usage due to a critical shortage of water supply immediately.
It’s an “emergency situation,” according to gold hill officials.
The city has started to upgrade its system today and expects to be working on the equipment until August 5.
The city is requesting that residents turn off sprinkler systems and not top off pools.
City workers will be monitoring water usage 24/7 for improper water usage.
Bottles of water are available at city hall for residents.