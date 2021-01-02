Ways to improve your mental health for 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. — Levels of anxiety and loneliness have increased for many people nationwide.
The latest CDC report in June shows 40 percent of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse.
That’s quite a jump compared to 20 percent of U.S. Adults in 2019, a number published by the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.
“Just because we’ve got a 21 instead of a 20 doesn’t mean, unfortunately, that anything has really changed,” said Dr. Douglas Col, a clinical psychologist in Ashland.
It may not be what we wanted to hear.
However, Dr. Col says understanding this reality is beneficial for our mental health.
“If you just see where you are and you accept that, than you just accept that you’re stuck at home and miserable. What is helpful is to appraise your situation. Say oh, I’m home, I’m stuck, I’m not happy. What can I do to make it different,” said Dr. Col.
Dr. Col says passively consuming things, whether it be Netflix or social media, only feeds depression or anxiety.
Instead, he says, give yourself a purpose.
“The antidote for this feeling of hopelessness is to bring meaning into your life,” he said. “And you can bring meaning into your life by being creative, by doing something new, by learning a new skill, by reaching out to your neighbors, by finding out what you can do. Not for yourself but for other people.”
Dr. Col says exercise, both physically and mentally, can help.
He says denial or pretending things aren’t the way they are won’t bring happiness.
“What I’m saying is the dire situation we’re in is an opportunity to recalibrate and reset,” said Dr. Col.
Even in these hard times, Dr. Col says remember to appreciate the good.
He says getting back to a so-called ‘normal’ shouldn’t be your goal.
“The hope is that we can wake up and redirect ourselves in a more positive direction,” Dr. Col said.
