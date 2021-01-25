Home
‘We need more vaccine’ says Biden administration

‘We need more vaccine’ says Biden administration

Health News News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Joe Biden is expected to sign new travel restrictions Monday as his administration tries to control the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

Travel from South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has emerged, will be blocked for all non-U.S. citizens.

Mr. Biden will also block visitors from Brazil and much of Europe, including the United Kingdom, where there’s another new strain of the virus.

The Biden team is efforting 100 million vaccinations in 100 days. They claim the Trump administration left no plan for the distribution of vaccines.

“We need more vaccine. We need more vaccinators. We need more vaccination sites,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

President Biden spent more than an hour on the phone Sunday, discussing COVID-19 relief with eight Senate Republicans and eight Democrats.

He’s hoping to make progress before former President Trump’s impeachment trial starts the week of February 8th.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2YeGHaF

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »