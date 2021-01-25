‘We need more vaccine’ says Biden administration

Travel from South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has emerged, will be blocked for all non-U.S. citizens.
Mr. Biden will also block visitors from Brazil and much of Europe, including the United Kingdom, where there’s another new strain of the virus.
The Biden team is efforting 100 million vaccinations in 100 days. They claim the Trump administration left no plan for the distribution of vaccines.
“We need more vaccine. We need more vaccinators. We need more vaccination sites,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
President Biden spent more than an hour on the phone Sunday, discussing COVID-19 relief with eight Senate Republicans and eight Democrats.
He’s hoping to make progress before former President Trump’s impeachment trial starts the week of February 8th.
