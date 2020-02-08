‘Wear Red Day’ raises awareness of heart disease in women

MEDFORD, Ore. — February 7th is “Wear Red Day,” a push to raise awareness of heart disease in women.
Experts say a woman in the U.S. dies every 80 seconds from cardiovascular disease.
NBC5 Medical Expert Dr. Robin Miller says it’s important to be aware of the signs of heart disease.
For men, she says it’s usually pretty clear like crushing chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. For women, she says it can present itself in different ways, such as overwhelming fatigue that’s been going on for a while, if you’re having trouble sleeping, or if you’re feeling jaw pain.
“Are you sedentary? Are you somebody who is angry all the time? Hostile women are at high risk for heart attack or women who are in a situation where they’re unhappy, particularly in the job market or at home,” she said.
Dr. Miller says heart disease can hit at any age.
To prevent it, she says you should try to exercise every day. Also, look at your family history and check for things like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and if your relatives had heart disease at a young age.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.