Weather helps crews fighting the Bootleg Fire

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Recent rainfall has helped crews fighting the Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath and Lake Counties.
Lightning started the wildfire in rural Klamath County on July 6. It grew rapidly in the following days, expanding into neighboring Lake County. By July 28, the fire covered an estimated 413,400 acres, making it one of the largest Oregon wildfires in recent history. It was 53% contained.
This past Monday, crews were finally able to tally the damage done by the fire, determining 161 residences were destroyed along with 247 outbuildings and 342 vehicles. The numbers may increase as firefighters continue to survey the impact of the Bootleg Fire.
Crews saw moderate fire behavior recently due to recent wet weather. However, dry conditions will mostly persist over the next few days.
On Tuesday, all evacuation levels were lifted in Klamath County. Evacuations in Lake County remain dynamic. Fire managers said the best way to check evacuation areas is by visiting tinyurl.com/bootlegevac
