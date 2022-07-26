Ashland provides cooling shelter at the Public Library

ASHLAND, Ore. – In Ashland, the Public Library opened its doors as a cooling shelter on Monday.

It is open each day this week, but the hours vary by day.

Volunteers welcomed anyone looking to beat the heat into one of the library’s conference rooms where snacks, water, and a cool place to hang out were provided.

“Ashland doesn’t have a whole lot of large public spaces that we can use, so being able to have this space again is critical,” Echo Fields, a main organizer of the shelter, said.

The cooling shelter is open from 4:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

On Friday, it’s open from 1:00-8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, it’s open from 2:00-7:30 p.m.

Fields said they are still looking for volunteers for Friday and Saturday.

If interested, visit the City of Ashland’s website.