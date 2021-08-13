Dangerous heat and severe storms plague the US

(CNN) – More than 170 million people in the US are under heat advisories. Meanwhile, severe storms with tornadoes threaten the Midwest and a tropical storm is passing through the Caribbean with forecasters predicting it could head straight for South Florida.
More than half the country is facing some kind of heat advisory in the waning days of summer with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees from Portland, Oregon to New York City.
In Philadelphia, cooling centers are set up to keep people safe.
The Midwest, meanwhile, is facing severe storms. Trees toppled on cars and thousands already lost power in Southeast Wisconsin. There have been 20 reports of tornadoes in the region and over 250 reports of damaging winds over the last two days.
Californians are still working to protect their homes from the rampaging Dixie Fire.
Now, a new threat is brewing in the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Fred dumps heavy rains on the Dominican Republic
The sixth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to reach South Florida by Friday.