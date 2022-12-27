Thousands without power as strong storm brings wind, heavy rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tens of thousands of people across Oregon woke up to their power turned off Tuesday morning as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm continued to hit the Portland metro and the coast.

Portland General Electric reported more than 250 active outages affected over 22,700 customers, as of 7:35 a.m.

Around the same time, Pacific Power reported 422 power outages in the state, affecting more than 31,900 people.

The widespread power outages come on the heels of an ice storm that arrived to the region last Thursday and brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of people in the dark.

Wind warnings and advisories

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Portland-Vancouver metro and the Interstate 5 corridor. The advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Dec. 27. The winds could reach up to 45-55mph and the highest threat for strong south winds will be in the morning, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. Salem reported south gusts nearly 50mph early Tuesday morning, Hill said.