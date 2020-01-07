Weather provides short break for Australian firefighters

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (NBC) – Cooler, wetter weather in Australia has given firefighters a break but there’s more heat in the forecast and wildfires are still burning.
Now, firefighters are using the break in the weather to shore up their defenses.
The blazes are expected to flare again within days when scorching temperatures are expected to return.
The fires have been raging since September. They have been fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record.
So far, the fires have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice as big as Maryland.
In southeastern Australia’s New South Wales state, dozens of fires are still out of control.
The state’s rural fire commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said firefighters have been strengthening containment lines around the blazes before temperatures rise again. “We’ve still got 130 fires burning across the state and over 60 of those are not contained,” he explained. “The good news is they’re all down at the advice level, which means they’re not posing any immediate threat or concern to anybody. We are even experiencing some more mild conditions and some shower activity and localized rainfalls in some areas, including on some of the fire grounds.”
The Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching $485 million.