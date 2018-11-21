Weather threatens Macy’s parade balloons

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC News) – Final preparations are underway ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the event that kicks off the holiday for millions of Americans.
The parade’s famous balloons were being filled Wednesday afternoon, but liftoff is in jeopardy with high winds in the forecast.
Spider-Man and 15 of his giant inflatable friends will be grounded if sustained winds are over 23 miles-per-hour, or if gusts are over 34.
Sonic anemometers will provide real-time wind speeds along the parade route.
Another concern is the bitter cold. The temperature will be in the 20s, with wind chill in the single digits, which means the more than 3-million expected to line the parade route will have to bundle up.
Still, the parade has never been canceled due to weather.
