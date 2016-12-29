Web extra: Sheriff Falls phone interview audio

During a press conference on Tuesday, Falls made pointed accusations to several county commissioners. They were accused of inflicting micro-aggressions, harassment and bullying directed toward Falls.
On Wednesday afternoon, commissioners responded by making a draft report marked ‘confidential’ public on the county’s website. You can view the full 100+ report HERE.
NBC5 News’ Nicole Stein spoke with Sheriff Falls over the phone on Wednesday.
Commissioner Rick Dyer called the preliminary draft an “investigation” into the allegations he made. Falls contends that it is in fact a review–it was never an investigation.
He goes on to call the review biased and one-sided, claiming nobody with an interest in the sheriff’s office was interviewed.
Falls said the county paid $40,000 for the review. “You pay $40,000 to make things go away,” added Falls.
He went on to say he was surprised the review. “It amazes me that they released this information. It doesn’t impact me. People can clearly see how lopsided this was.”
The authors even state within the report that it should not be released to the public: “Release of this report could undermine public trust and confidence and severely diminish any hope of successful attempts to build relationships with the County’s and the Sheriff’s Office’s strategic partners, including criminal justice agencies and municipalities throughout the region and within Jackson County. Citizen and voter support could be impacted. All concerned could find themselves dealing with difficulties and the commonality that all will be in positions of equivalent capacity to do harm to others, the County, the Sheriff’s Office and the public interest.”