Wednesday marks 18 years since 9-11 attacks

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – It has been 18 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks changed this nation forever.
Today, Americans from coast to coast took time to remember those who were killed. But for many families whose loved ones were involved in the tragedy, the dying is still not done.
It has now been eighteen years since terrorists carried out the deadliest attack on U.S. soil. And in cities across America people are pausing to remember the nearly three thousand people killed on that day.
As usual, the major events are taking place in the cities most affected. In New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania—where Flight 93 went down—and at the Pentagon, just outside of Washington D.C.
Even though 3,000 people died on that day, this tragedy is still unfolding.
Health experts say that in the coming years, the number of people who die from 9-11 related diseases will surpass the number of people killed 18 years ago today.
There are efforts to remember those first responders today, police and firefighters and construction workers, paramedics who were exposed to toxic chemicals while working on the rubble at the Pentagon and near the World Trade Center.
Just earlier this year they dedicated a new memorial glade on the site of the 9-11 Museum in New York City trying to commemorate, to remember all the people who give their lives because they came down with the 9-11 related illnesses.
It has been 18 years for some the memories are still fresh for others they are distant. But—as always—it is a day to pause, to think, to remember, and to reflect on where the country is going since that fateful day.