Wednesday marks 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks

UNITED STATES (CNN/NBC) – Wednesday marks 23 years since the worst terror attack in U.S. history.

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

This year also marks a dark milestone – more New York first responders have now died from post-9/11 illnesses than died on the actual day of the attack.

A solemn ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Ground Zero in New York City to mark the anniversary. During the ceremony, there were moments of silence followed by the reading of the names of the deceased.

Several political leaders including President Biden and Vice President Harris, as well as Former President Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, were in attendance.

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley remembered the solemn anniversary with a post on X that reads, “on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we reflect on the lives of all those we lost that day and in the 23 years since. We honor the firefighters and first responders who ran toward danger, and we grieve with those feeling the deep pain of loss.”

Meanwhile Oregon Governor Tina Kotek also honoring those who tragically lost their lives with a post on X.

As we remember, let us also honor the acts of courage and selflessness by so many on that day. They showed us the best of who we can be.

Several commemorative ceremonies took place in southern Oregon including a 9/11 Patriot Day Memorial Walk in Grants Pass as well as the annual 9/11 Stair Climb Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Rogue Valley Manor.

