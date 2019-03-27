Wednesday proceeds from G.P. Jersey Mike’s will go to charity

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass business is giving back to the community during a special event.
On Wednesday, March 27, Jersey Mike’s Grants Pass location will donate 100% of their sales to the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
The “Day of Giving” is part of the sub sandwich chain’s “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.
So, until the Grants Pass location closes at 9 p.m. Wednesday, every penny you spend at Jersey Mike’s will go to help local kids through the Boys and Girls Club.