Weed man arrested for arson, suspected of starting multiple fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Weed man is in jail on several charges related to arson after police say he is suspected of starting several fires in northern California.

According to Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit, just before 6 a.m. on Thursday dispatch received a report of a wildland fire in the Mt. Shasta Vista area.

Upon arrival, Cal Fire law enforcement officers began an investigation into origin and cause of the fire. They also took witness statements. Their investigation led officers to 47-year-old Neng Thao, who was arrested on suspicion of causing multiple fires. He was taken to the Siskiyou County Jail.

Thao faces two misdemeanor charges and two felony charges including arson and unlawfully causing fire to a structure or forest land.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office assisted Cal Fire with the arrest.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact Cal Fire at 530-360-6277.

