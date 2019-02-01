Home
Weinermobile visits the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in the Rogue Valley this weekend.

Two hot doggers on the West Coast have been driving this 27-foot long hot dog for a few months now. They say they love bringing smiles to the kids and families they visit at each new place, and simply driving along the highway.

“The Weinermobile is awesome because it’s like your driving in a parade all the time,” Hotdogger, Anne Marie Harald said. “We have people waving at us wherever we go trying to get a picture, its an absolute blast driving it on the hot dog highways of America.”

You can find the Weinermobile at the Ashland Albertson’s tomorrow from 10:30 to 4:30. It will also be at the Albertson’s in Central Point on Saturday from 10:30 to 4:30, and the Albertson’s in Grants Pass from 10 to 4.

