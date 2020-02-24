Weinstein found guilty of rape, acquitted on other charges

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – After deliberating for over 26 hours a jury reached a verdict on Monday in the Harvey Weinstein case.
The 67-year old was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.
However, the jury acquitted the disgraced movie mogul on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.
Jurors indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped Annabella Sciorra, whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein’s predatory behavior.
The sentencing guidelines for those charges are probation to four years in prison for rape in the third degree and at least five years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree.