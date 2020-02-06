Weinstein prosecution rests

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – The trial of Harvey Weinstein moves one step closer to a conclusion.
Thursday, prosecutors in New York City rested their case against the former Hollywood producer.
After weeks of testimony, jurors listened to multiple women. All claimed Weinstein took advantage of them, sexually assaulted them, all for the price to get ahead in Hollywood.
A court sketch shows one woman, Lauren Marie Young, recounting a moment in 2013 when she says Weinstein invited her to his Beverly Hills hotel room, pulled down her dress and groped her.
Young is one of six women who testified.
Weinstein says all of his encounters were consensual.
Weinstein’s team will begin calling witnesses of their own. It is unknown if he will take the stand.
Leave a Comment: